Meet the brave Indian-American teacher whose quick thinking saved many lives in Florida school shooting

As gunshots rambled throughout the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, an Indian-America teacher heroically saved her class from coming in the crosshairs of shooter Nikolas Cruz. Shanthi Viswanathan told her Algebra II students to huddle together on the floor of the class in the corner of the room, immediately after the second fire alarm went on.

Instead of letting her students out, Shanti put up a paper on the windows in the class to conceal the presence of students in the classroom, saving the lives of many in one of the worst campus shootings in the United States. “She was quick on her feet. She used her knowledge. She saved a lot of kids,” Dawn Jarboe, the mother of one of Viswanathan’s students, told the newspaper.

Shanthi refused to open the doors even after the SWAT team arrived, taking no chance of risking her student’s lives. “Knock it down or open it with a key. I am not opening the door,” Jarboe quoted her as telling the police. The SWAT team then had to break the windows to get in and clear the situation.

Nicolas Cruz, a former student of the school opened fire in the campus spraying students with bullets killing 17. The shooter abandoned his gun and during the ensuing chaos mixed in with the students to escape. He was captured about 40 minutes later in a neighbouring town, authorities said. US President Donald Trump visited the North Broward Hospital in Palm Beach where the injured students were being treated.

