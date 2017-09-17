Shanghai Cooperation Organisation members discuss deepening anti-terror cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

India along with Pakistan, China and other members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Sunday discussed plans to deepen practical cooperation on counter terrorism.

Deputy National Security Adviser and Secretary, National Security Council Secretariat, R N Ravi attended the 31st meeting of Council of Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO-RATS) held in Beijing.

“The meeting discussed topical issues of international and regional security as well as deepening of practical cooperation of SCO members in the fight against terrorism,” a statement from the Indian Embassy said. “India looks forward to constructive and productive engagement in the framework of SCO-RATS to eradicate the common menace of terrorism and ensuring security of the region and the world,” it said.

The SCO comprises China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan. India and Pakistan were admitted this year to the organisation.

For years the SCO-RATS has specialised in cooperation in counter terrorism operations with periodic exercises between the member countries.

