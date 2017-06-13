US: Several tornadoes, hail storms hit Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado; at least one injured

Bill Jones vacuums out the shattered glass from the back window of his granddaughters vehicle at the intersection of Gardenia Drive and Cordova Drive on Monday, June 12, 2017, near Carpenter, Wyo. Severe storms spawned tornadoes and dropped large hail in parts of eastern Wyoming, injuring at least one person. (Blaine McCartney/The Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP) THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Bill Jones vacuums out the shattered glass from the back window of his granddaughters vehicle at the intersection of Gardenia Drive and Cordova Drive on Monday, June 12, 2017, near Carpenter, Wyo. Severe storms spawned tornadoes and dropped large hail in parts of eastern Wyoming, injuring at least one person. (Blaine McCartney/The Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP) THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

At least one person was injured as severe weather was reported from various parts of the United States of America on Tuesday which saw numerous tornadoes and hail storms in the Plains and Midwest. While nearly 23 tornadoes were reported from southwest Nebraska and northeast Colorado, hail storm was reported from Wyoming. Several tornadoes were also reported from Platter, Goshen, Laramie, and Natrona counties.

In Goshen County, where a tornado damaged a house and overturned tractors, there was one report of a person being injured. As per reports in the Associated Press, a tornado damaged a house and overturned tractors, injuring at least one person. As many as five tornadoes were reported from Laramie County that damaged at least five homes, tripped power lines and damaged a gas line.

There were reports of baseball-sized hail that seem to have damaged several vehicles and property in Wheatland, Wyoming.

In Bayard, Kansas, there were reports of a tornado decimating the roof of a nursing home. According to the Star-Herald, Bayard Police Chief Zack Douglas was quoted as saying that authorities are evacuating the nursing home called the Chimney Rock Villa, adding that residents are being evacuated to the high school after the incident. There were no reports of any injuries though. In his report, Douglas said sirens had alerted residents of Bayard of an approaching tornado which arrived ten minutes later. The tornado first struck the sugar factory then the nursing home and then it kept going in a diagonal path.

Meanwhile, a snow advisory was issued on Tuesday for areas in western Wyoming.

In general, Tornadoes tend to mostly gather around in areas prone to thunderstorms. However, there are some that occur in conditions that do not necessarily produce lightning. The worst tornadoes usually focus their anger on the Midwest, South, and the Plains states.

