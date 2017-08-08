Seventeen people arrested in 3 countries in Australian drug bust

The drugs were worth around 810 million Australian dollars (USD 640 million). (Representational image) The drugs were worth around 810 million Australian dollars (USD 640 million). (Representational image)

Police in three countries have arrested 17 people and seized nearly 2 tons of drugs in connection with what Australian authorities say was an effort by organised crime groups to transport large amounts of drugs into Australia. Australian Federal Police said 10 people in Sydney, five Australians in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and two people in the Netherlands were arrested today as part of an investigation into what police say were two interlinked crime syndicates operating across the three countries.

Officials in the Netherlands seized 1.8 tons of MDMA, also known as ecstasy, 136 kilograms (300 pounds) of cocaine and 15 kilograms (30 pounds) of crystal methamphetamine, all bound for Australia. The drugs were worth around 810 million Australian dollars (USD 640 million).

