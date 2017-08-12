Latest News
  • Seven White Helmets members shot dead in northwestern Syria

Seven White Helmets members shot dead in northwestern Syria

The Syrian Civil Defense group, more popularly known as the White Helmets, said in a statement that the attack happened Saturday in the town of Sarmin. No one claimed responsibility for the rare attack but it came amid tension in the area

By: AP | Beirut | Published:August 12, 2017 3:52 pm
Syria, Syria white helmet, syria war, White Helmets, White Helmets killed, latest news, latest world news FILE PHOTO: In this photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense group known as the White Helmets, Syrian Civil Defense workers search through the rubble after airstrikes in the village of Hass in the Idlib province, Syria, Oct. 26, 2016. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)
Top News

A Syrian paramedic group active in opposition-controlled areas says gunmen have stormed one of its offices in northwestern Syria killing seven of its members and stealing two vehicles and other equipment. The Syrian Civil Defense group, more popularly known as the White Helmets, said in a statement that the attack happened Saturday in the town of Sarmin.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the seven were killed after being shot in the head, adding that the killings were discovered when volunteers from Syrian Civil Defense arrived to start a shift and found the bodies of their colleagues.

No one claimed responsibility for the rare attack but it came amid tension in the area. Sarmin is in Idlib province, which witnessed clashes recently between rival insurgent groups.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 12: Latest News