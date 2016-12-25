Seven people killed by twin fireworks-related explosions in China

Seven persons were killed and six listed missing in twin fireworks-related explosions in China where 16 others were also injured. (Source: Photos via AP) Seven persons were killed and six listed missing in twin fireworks-related explosions in China where 16 others were also injured. (Source: Photos via AP)

Seven persons were killed and six listed missing in two fireworks-related explosions in China in which 16 others also suffered injuries. Five persons were killed in east China’s Shandong Province when an explosion took place at a house at Jiulongmiao village, Dezhou city at around 3 pm on Saturday.

Police have held the house owner under custody and investigation is under way, state-run Xinhua news agency reported late last night. In another incident yesterday, two persons were killed and six others went missing after an explosion destroyed a fireworks workshop in north China’s Hebei Province.

The explosion at 1 pm levelled down the workshop and damaged about a dozen homes nearby in Yanzihe village in Fengrun District of Tangshan City, the district’s public security bureau said. Sixteen others were injured, with one suffering severe eye injuries and the rest suffering bruises.

A police investigation found that the workshop owner, a villager surnamed Gao, was allegedly involved in illegal storage and production of fireworks. Police have retrieved some human tissues at the site and were conducting DNA testing, Xinhua reported.