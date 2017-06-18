Seven killed in Afghan Taliban attack

Three policemen and four militants were killed after Taliban extremists stormed police headquarters in Afghanistan’s Gardez city on Sunday, officials said. The attack started after one militant rammed an explosives-lade car into the front gate of Afghan National Police (ANP) headquarters at around 6.15 a.m.e, Xinhua news agency quoted an Interior Ministry official as saying.

The blast was immediately followed by an assault by several other militants in different parts of the city. A nearby police station and a training centre were also damaged by the explosion. Twenty-five others including police personnel and civilians were injured.

