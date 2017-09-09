9/11 Memorial and Museum to observe a commemoration ceremony on 16th anniversary

A man arrives at the World Trade Center complex on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly A man arrives at the World Trade Center complex on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Nearly 16 years after four hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field leaving close to 3,000 people dead on September 11, multiple events will be held across United States to remember the deceased. The 9/11 Memorial and Museum will observe a commemoration ceremony on Monday which can be live-streamed through the memorial’s website. The 9/11 attacks, considered the worst terror attack on US soil since the 1941 Pearl Harbour bombing, left more than 340 firefighters and 60 police dead.

The White House released a statement on Friday in which US President Donald Trump says September 11 will be “one of the most tragic days in American history.”

“I call upon all departments, agencies, and instrumentalities of the United States to display the flag of the United States at half-staff on Patriot Day in honor of the individuals who lost their lives on September 11, 2001,” the statement read.

On Monday, the large crowd which will gather to commemorate the attacks will be able to see an unfinished Greek Orthodox church next to the World Trade Center memorial plaza. The place will replace a tiny church that was crushed by the trade center’s south tower on September 11, 2001. The new church will also give Greek Orthodox believers a place to worship while welcoming visitors of any faith who want to reflect on the lives lost in the terrorist attacks, reported Associated Press.

A Long Island beach where people gathered and watched as the Twin Towers collapsed 16 years ago, is also set to be the site of a latest memorial to victims. It also honours people who died of illnesses years after participating in the rescue and recovery effort. A plaque at the seaside memorial park will have the names of 582 police officers, firefighters, construction workers, cleanup volunteers and others who developed health problems after spending time in the rubble of the World Trade Center, reported AP.

