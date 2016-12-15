Senior Israeli general resigns after military laptop stolen from home

Representational Image Representational Image

A senior Israeli general has resigned after a laptop containing classified information was stolen from his home, the military said on Thursday.

The army said that the head of the personnel directorate, Major General Hagi Topolanski, on Wednesday asked to be relieved of his duties, “in light of the theft of a military laptop computer from his house.”

Chief of staff Lieutenant General Gadi Eisenkot accepted his resignation “with a heavy heart and with huge personal esteem for general Topolanski,” the statement said. The chief of staff said Topolanski’s actions conform with “the norms expected of any commander.” Topolanski said he was educated “to take responsibility.” Military police had launched an investigation into the incident before Topolanski resigned, an army spokeswoman said.

Failure to ensure the safety of a military computer containing secret material could constitute a felony. Topolanski began his military career as a fighter pilot, climbing the ranks to become deputy commander of the air force before being appointed head of the personnel directorate in 2014.

