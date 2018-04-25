Senators grow frustrated with lax Donald Trump vetting on nominees

US President Donald Trump. (AP) US President Donald Trump. (AP)

As President Donald Trump’s pick to lead Veterans Affairs skids to a halt, senators from both parties are voicing frustration that the White House is skipping crucial vetting of nominees and leaving lawmakers to clean up the mess.

That sentiment has become evident after senators delayed hearings for Trump’s surprise pick to head the VA, White House physician Ronny Jackson. Jackson is facing questions about improper workplace behavior. Trump promised to fill his administration with the “best people,” but often gravitates toward advisers he has a personal connection with or who look the part, drawing on the approach he took as a business executive. But as president, the result is a growing list of Cabinet secretaries who don’t appear to undergo the rigorous scrutiny typically expected for White House hires.

