Senator Warner says any Trump attempt to quash Russia probe would be ‘appalling’

"If any of this is true, it would be an appalling and improper use of our intelligence professionals – an act that could erode the public’s confidence in our intelligence institutions," said Senator Mark Warner

By: Reuters | Washington | Published:June 7, 2017 11:44 pm
The top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee said on Wednesday reports that President Donald Trump tried to intervene in probes of possible Russian meddling in the US presidential election are jarring and any interference would be deeply troubling.

“If any of this is true, it would be an appalling and improper use of our intelligence professionals – an act that could erode the public’s confidence in our intelligence institutions,” Senator Mark Warner said at a hearing.

“Any attempt by the White House or even the president himself to exploit this community as a tool for political purposes is deeply, deeply troubling.”

