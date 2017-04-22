Security guard kills son of DIG police in Pakistan

27-year-old son of a deputy inspector general (DIG) of Peshawar police was today strangled to death by a police guard stationed for security at their house in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi. Umair Shahab, son of DIG inquiries and inspection Peshawar Shahab Mazhar Wali, was strangled to death by police guard Faqir Mohammad who was stationed for security at their house in Defence Housing Authority here, Dawn reported.

After murdering Umair, the guard locked himself in a room. Police broke open the door and took him into custody.

The guard confessed that he had intended to ask Umair’s mother to give him Rs 200,000, which he wanted to send to his family in his village. When he tried to approach the woman to ask her for the amount, he was accosted by Umair, who stopped him from going upstairs to his mother’s room, the paper said.

During the scuffle that ensued between the two, the guard put a noose around Umair’s neck and strangled him to death at around 2:30 AM, it said.

Police arrested the guard and started an investigation into the murder.

Citing a police official, the paper said the suspect hails from Sindh’s Kashmore district and was serving as a security guard at DIG’s house for past 6-7 months.

