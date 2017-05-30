Security beefed up at Grande’s mother’s house after Manchester attack

The “Side to Side” hitmaker will headline a huge concert in a big arena in the city, but not Manchester Arena, where attack happened. (Representational Image) The “Side to Side” hitmaker will headline a huge concert in a big arena in the city, but not Manchester Arena, where attack happened. (Representational Image)

Ariana Grande’s mother’s house in Boca Raton, Florida, is being guarded by heavy security following the deadly attack at the singer’s concert in Manchester on May 22. According to TMZ, security vehicles have been parked in front of the house. In addition to private security, two police cars have also been stationed on the street.

“Ariana’s mom, Joan, always gets extra security when her daughter’s in town. However, local police are more actively patrolling the area given the circumstances around Manchester,” Law enforcement sources said.

Grande is all set to return to Manchester for a benefit concert this weekend.

The “Side to Side” hitmaker will headline a huge concert in one of the four big arenas in the city, but not the Manchester Arena, where the attack happened.

