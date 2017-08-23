Secret Services checks unattended package at White House

Only in Express
President Donald Trump was not at the White House Tuesday afternoon. The president was traveling to Arizona for a visit to the border and a rally.

August 23, 2017
A Secret Service spokesman said no further information was available
The Secret Service and Washington police are investigating a package left near a White House fence.

The Secret Service stated on Twitter Tuesday that, with local law enforcement, they were “responding to an unattended package near the North Fence of the (at)WhiteHouse Complex.”

In a subsequent tweet, the Secret Service said that pedestrian traffic on Pennsylvania Avenue and in Lafayette Park was “restricted due to law enforcement activity.”

A Secret Service spokesman said no further information was available.

President Donald Trump was not at the White House Tuesday afternoon. The president was traveling to Arizona for a visit to the border and a rally.

