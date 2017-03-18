US: Secret Service laptop containing information on Trump Tower stolen

Latest News
The New York Daily News, citing police sources, said authorities had been searching for the laptop since it was stolen on Thursday morning from the agent's vehicle.

March 18, 2017
A laptop containing highly sensitive information about the Trump Tower was stolen from a Secret Service agent’s car here in Brooklyn and has not been found, media reports said. ABC News, citing law enforcement sources, said the laptop contained floor plans for Trump Tower, details on the criminal investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and other national security information, the Guardian reported. The New York Daily News, citing police sources, said authorities had been searching for the laptop since it was stolen on Thursday morning from the agent’s vehicle.

Some items stolen with the laptop, including coins and a black bag with the Secret Service insignia on it, were later recovered, the newspaper reported. CBS News, also citing law enforcement sources, said that some of the documents on the computer included important files on Pope Francis.

“Secret Service-issued laptops contain multiple layers of security, including full disk encryption, and are not permitted to contain classified information. An investigation is ongoing and the Secret Service is withholding additional comment until the facts are gathered,” CNN quoted Secret Service spokeswoman Cathy Milhoan as saying.

