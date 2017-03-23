Scottish parliament to vote on independence on Tuesday: Official 

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Deputy First Minister John Swinney listen to the referendum debate in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Source: Reuters) Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Deputy First Minister John Swinney listen to the referendum debate in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Source: Reuters)

A vote in Scotland’s parliament on supporting First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s call for a new independence referendum will be delayed until Tuesday in a gesture of respect following the attack on the British parliament. The debate “will recommence on Tuesday at 2:20 pm,” a parliament spokesperson said on Thursday, a day after the suspension of a high-profile debate in which Scottish lawmakers are expected to back Sturgeon.

Earlier, the Scottish parliament had issued a statement expressing concern over security lapses. The statement said there would be an increase in the security measures, amid rising terror tensions in London. London’s permission for a new Scottish referendum will be required as any legally binding vote on UK’s constitutional matters needs to be authorised by the UK parliament.

British PM Theresa May has not completely ruled out the Scottish independence vote, calling Scotland a “precious union” of the UK. The PM had earlier termed the second referendum on Scotland’s independence from UK, a bad idea and also accused Sturgeon for using Brexit to trigger a rift within the nation. She had said, “the fact that more Scottish voters backed Scotland staying in the UK in 2014, than supported the UK staying in the EU in 2016 and that almost half a million independence supporters actually backed Brexit last year seems to count for nothing”.

In one of her speech in Cardiff, Wales she said, “It is now clear that using Brexit as the pretext to engineer a second independence referendum has been the SNP’s sole objective ever since last June”.

Nicola Sturgeon, who claims that Scotland’s vote to hold its EU membership in the previous referendum has been ignored in PM May’s Brexit arrangements, seeks authority for a second referendum from the Scottish parliament.

