Scotland: Poll shows support for Scottish independence rising

Demonstrators taking part in the ‘Scotland says stay’ rally are moved on from outside the Scottish Parliament as the debate on the triggering of article 50 in the main chamber takes place in Edinburgh, Scotland on Tuesday. (Source: REUTERS) Demonstrators taking part in the ‘Scotland says stay’ rally are moved on from outside the Scottish Parliament as the debate on the triggering of article 50 in the main chamber takes place in Edinburgh, Scotland on Tuesday. (Source: REUTERS)

Support for Scottish independence rose after the British Prime Minister came out in favor of the UK making a clean break with the European Union, a BMG survey for Herald Scotland showed. The survey indicated 49 per cent of Scots support independence with 51 per cent opposing it, after “don’t know” votes are removed, the newspaper said.

A similar survey conducted last month showed roughly the same result as the 2014 Scottish independence referendum, with 45.5 per cent in favour of independence and 54.5 per cent against, the newspaper said.

Scotland’s devolved parliament rejected British leader Theresa May’s plan to exit the European Union in a symbolic, non-binding vote on Tuesday.

Scottish Greens lawmaker Ross Greer, who backs the devolved nationalist government on independence, told Reuters on Monday that Scotland was almost certainly headed to a new independence referendum after the UK triggers the process to leave the European Union.