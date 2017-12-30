Scores of Palestinians hurt in protests over Jerusalem

Palestinian militants of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) take part in a military exercise in front of the media on beach, in the southern Gaza Strip. (Source: REUTERS) Palestinian militants of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) take part in a military exercise in front of the media on beach, in the southern Gaza Strip. (Source: REUTERS)

Scores of Palestinians were hurt in confrontations with Israeli troops in Gaza and the West Bank amid another round of mass protests against US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

In Gaza, 50 protesters were shot with live rounds and five of them are in critical condition, Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qedra said, Efe news reported on Friday.

Another 120 people needed medical care after inhaling tear gas and some of them were transported to hospitals, the spokesman said.

After Friday prayers, protesters took to the streets of West Bank cities such as Nablus, Hebron, Bil’in, Kufr Qaddum, Bethlehem and al-Bireh to denounce Trump’s move.

The Red Crescent said their medics attended 293 people in the West Bank, mostly for the effects of tear gas, though 63 people had wounds from the impact of rubber bullets.

