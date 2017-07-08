Science Express, an exhibition special train, to hit the tracks on July 11

The Konkan Railway has appealed to the people to avail the benefit from the service. The Konkan Railway has appealed to the people to avail the benefit from the service.

The Railway ministry has decided to run ‘Science Express,’ an exhibition special train managed by the Union government’s Department of Science and Technology (DST). The Science Express is an innovative science exhibition of DST, mounted on a 16-coach air conditioned train, with the objective of arousing interest of young people in the field of science and technology, a Konkan Railway release here said.

The exhibition on wheels, a mega outreach programme of the DST, was launched on October 30, 2007. The programme is maintained by Vikram A Sarabhai Community Science Centre (VASCSC). The exhibition will be open at Madgaon station from July 11 to 13 and at Ratnagiri station from July 14 to 17 from 10 am to 5 pm.

The Konkan Railway has appealed to the people to avail the benefit from the service.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App