Scandal threatens French presidential hopeful Francois Fillon

Conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon leaves his home in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon leaves his home in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

French conservative Francois Fillon scrambled to save his presidential bid Monday as prosecutors investigated the well-paid political jobs he gave to his wife, son and daughter to see if they actually did any work. Fillon, once considered the front-runner in France’s two-round April-May presidential vote, was holding a news conference later Monday at his campaign headquarters in Paris.

Watch what else is in the news

Prosecutors are trying to figure out whether the parliamentary aide jobs that Fillon gave to family members were genuine. The preliminary probe involves suspicions of embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds.

Fillon’s popularity has dropped in the past two weeks following revelations by the Canard Enchaine newspaper alleging that his wife was paid 830,000 euros ($900,000) over 15 years. The Paris prosecutor’s office on Thursday expanded its investigation to include Fillon’s son and daughter.

Fillon, who campaigns as an upstanding family man, has denied any wrongdoing.

Some conservative lawmakers want him to step down to improve the party’s chances of winning France’s presidential election. The first vote is on April 23, and the top two finishers compete in a runoff on May 7.

But Fillon’s defeated rival for the conservative nomination, Alain Juppe, reiterated on Monday that he is not considering replacing Fillon, saying in a tweet “NO is NO.”

On Tuesday, lawmakers in Fillon’s The Republicans party are holding their weekly meeting, which is likely to examine the fallout from the scandal. There is no procedure in place to cast aside his candidacy, however, and no ready replacement for Fillon.

Others running in the presidential race include far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen, centrist Emmanuel Macron, Socialist Party candidate Benoit Hamon and far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon.

Socialist President Francois Hollande is so unpopular that he decided not to run for a second term.