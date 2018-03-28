Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, UN Secretary Antonio Guterres meet to discuss about Yemen

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud shakes hands with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the United Nations headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (Source: REUTERS) Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud shakes hands with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the United Nations headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (Source: REUTERS)

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have met to discuss Yemen as a war between a Saudi-led military coalition and Yemen’s Houthi rebels enters its third year. Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir says the prince and the UN leader “had a very productive and comprehensive meeting” Tuesday.

Prince Mohammed delivered a previously pledged $930 million Saudi and Emirati contribution to humanitarian efforts in Yemen. The UN says the men discussed protecting civilians, allowing humanitarian access, keeping ports open and working toward a political settlement. Al-Jubeir says they talked about avoiding foreign intervention in Yemen, particularly from Iran.

Western countries and UN researchers have accused Iran of supplying arms to the Houthis. Iran denies it. The US provides logistical support and weaponry to the coalition.

