Saudi Arabian King congratulates Trump for airstrike on Syria

king Salman of Saudi Arabia. (File Photo) king Salman of Saudi Arabia. (File Photo)

The official Saudi Press Agency reported Saturday that U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with King Salman by telephone about the US missile strike on Syria. The news agency reported that during the phone call yesterday, the Saudi monarch congratulated Trump for his “courageous decision.” Saudi Arabia says the missile launch by Trump was the right response to “the crimes of this regime to its people in light of the failure of the international community to stop it.”

The kingdom is among the most vehement opponents of Syrian President Bashar Assad and supports Sunni rebel groups fighting to oust him.

The Sunni rulers of Saudi Arabia are in a power struggle for regional dominance with Iran’s Shiite government and view Tehran’s support of Assad as a threat to the region.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now