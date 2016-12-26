Saudi Arabia: Viral booze party video lands revellers in jail

A screen grab of the video showing party goers on the terrace of a building in Saudi Arabia which police later located with the identification of the Jeddah Flagpole. (YouTube screenshot) A screen grab of the video showing party goers on the terrace of a building in Saudi Arabia which police later located with the identification of the Jeddah Flagpole. (YouTube screenshot)

Saudi police have arrested the main suspect in a terrace party after a short clip, which showed several Arab men and women dancing allegedly under the influence of alcohol, went viral on the Internet. Although the video shows the men and women partying on the terrace of a building, police could not identify exactly when or where it was filmed.

WATCH | Video of Saudi partygoers goes viral

Saudi Arabia has strict laws not just regarding alcohol but also regarding men and women mixing in public and the way they dress as well. Punishments are harsh for violation of either laws.

Upon careful scrutiny of the clip, police were able to determine the location after they recognised the Jeddah Flagpole, which at 70 metres, is the tallest in the world. They worked out the details based on that and pinpointed the exact location of the building, Saudi state media reported.

Following tracking down of the building, the main suspect was arrested. He initially denied any knowledge about the party but later admitted that he organised it and invited several Arab girls and an another man.

Makkah police said that an investigation team was assembled to watch the clip and determine where it happened.

Several participants were arrested and referred to the public prosecution pending further investigations while police continue to pursue the arrest of the others involved.

In Saudi Arabia, laws regarding alcohol are very strict. Saudi Arabia has a complete ban on alcohol. There are harsh punishments for those caught making or drinking alcohol in the Kingdom.

Similarly, for dress code in the Kingdom the Sharia law dictates what is acceptable to be worn in public. When in public, men are supposed to wear long pants and a shirt, while they are barred from wearing shorts or any form of clothing that shows much skin. For women, it is strictly mandatory to wear an ‘abaya’, which is a form of over-garment which is worn by Muslim women. These rules apply to expat women as well.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd