Saudi Arabia seeks “compromise” not international inquiry on Yemen

The time is not right for an independent international inquiry into human rights violations in Yemen, as demanded by the UN High Commissioner of Human Rights, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador in Geneva said on Wednesday.

The Netherlands and Canada are backing a resolution at the UN Human Rights Council mandating an internatonal inquiry, but Saudi Ambassador Abdulaziz Alwasil said that a national Yemeni commission was in a better position to investigate.

“We are working together to hopefully come to a compromise,” he told reporters.

