Saudi security forces shoot down drone near royal palace in Riyadh: report

Saturday, April 21, 2018
By: Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: April 22, 2018 2:56:18 am
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman was not present in his palace in Riyadh on Saturday when security forces shot down a toy drone in the area, a senior Saudi official said. (Photo: Google Maps)

Saudi Arabian security forces shot down a toy drone in the capital Riyadh on Saturday, a senior Saudi official and the state news agency said, after videos were posted online showing gunfire in a neighbourhood where a royal palace is located.

A spokesman for the Riyadh police said forces at a checkpoint in the Khozama district identified the drone and “dealt with it according to their orders”, state news said without specifying if there were any injuries or damage.

Saudi king was not in palace during drone incident: Saudi official

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman was not present in his palace in Riyadh on Saturday when security forces shot down a toy drone in the area, a senior Saudi official told Reuters.

“The king was at his farm in Diriya,” the official said, naming another area of the capital. A spokesman for the Riyadh police said earlier that forces at a checkpoint in the Khozama district had identified the drone and “dealt with it according to their orders”, without specifying if there were any injuries or damage.

