Saudi Arabia: Two dead in shooting at private school in Riyadh, say reports

At least two people were killed in a shooting that took place in a private school in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, as per AFP reports. According to Associated Press, no children were present during the incident. Preliminary reports from state-linked Saudi newspaper Okaz suggest that the shooter was apparently an Iraqi teacher who had been fired from the school. The U.S. mission in Saudi Arabia in its official Twitter account warned its citizens to avoid the area around the Kingdom School in Riyadh.

Talal al-Maiman, CEO of Kingdom Holding and chairman of Kingdom School, which operated the school “was quoted by Reuters as saying: “The shooting was “a case of a disgruntled employee.”

“It is with regret that the administration building of Kingdom Schools witnessed this morning a shooting incident by an Arab national who was dismissed from the school four years ago on the basis of anger issues and an unstable personality,” he added.

Maiman also added that the victims were a Saudi national and a Palestinian national. The school had been closed around a week before the Ramadan holiday which is in line with a royal decree. Meanwhile, an Interior Ministry spokesperson said it was a “criminal case”, adding that Riyadh Police would issue a statement soon with details.

Situated in northern Riyadh, Kingdom Schools is owned and operated by Kingdom Holdings, a company of Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.

