Saudi Arabia says Trump visit to enhance cooperation in fighting extremism

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Thursday an upcoming visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to the kingdom would enhance cooperation between the United States and Muslim countries in the fight against extremism. Speaking to reporters after the Trump administration said the president would visit Riyadh this month, Adel al-Jubeir said the trip would include a bilateral summit, a meeting with Arab Gulf leaders and another with leaders of Arab and Muslim countries.

“It’s a very clear message to the world that the US and the Arab Muslim countries can form a partnership,” Jubeir said.

“It will lead to, we believe, enhanced cooperation between the U.S. and Arab and Islamic countries in combating terrorism and extremism and it will change the conversation with regards to America’s relationship with the Arab and Islamic world.”

Jubeir also said the Trump administration had taken steps to advance the sale of precision guided bombs, suspended by the previous administration over civilian casualties concerns.

“The administration has released them and they’re in the process now of working on the notification to the U.S. Congress,” Jubeir said.

The sale is expected to include more than $1 billion worth of the munitions made by Raytheon Co, people familiar with the talks have said, including armor-piercing Penetrator warheads and precision guided Paveway laser-guided bombs.

