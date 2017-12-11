Saudi Arabia says cinemas will be allowed from early 2018

“We expect the first cinemas to open in March 2018.” “We expect the first cinemas to open in March 2018.”

Saudi Arabia said on Monday that public cinemas would be allowed in the conservative kingdom and the first cinemas were likely to open early next year. “As the industry regulator, the General Commission for Audiovisual Media has started the process for licensing cinemas in the Kingdom,” Minister of Culture and Information Awwad bin Saleh Alawwad said in a statement.

“We expect the first cinemas to open in March 2018.”

