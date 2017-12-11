Devalued Degree
  • Saudi Arabia says cinemas will be allowed from early 2018

Saudi Arabia says cinemas will be allowed from early 2018

"As the industry regulator, the General Commission for Audiovisual Media has started the process for licensing cinemas in the Kingdom," Minister of Culture and Information Awwad bin Saleh Alawwad said in a statement.

By: Reuters | Dubai | Published: December 11, 2017 2:32 pm
Islamic extremism in UK, Saudi Arabia promoting Islamic extremism in UK, Saudi Arabia promoting Islamic Extremism, Islamic Extremism in UK, UK news, International news, World news “We expect the first cinemas to open in March 2018.”
Top News

Saudi Arabia said on Monday that public cinemas would be allowed in the conservative kingdom and the first cinemas were likely to open early next year. “As the industry regulator, the General Commission for Audiovisual Media has started the process for licensing cinemas in the Kingdom,” Minister of Culture and Information Awwad bin Saleh Alawwad said in a statement.

“We expect the first cinemas to open in March 2018.”

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 11: Latest News