Only in Express
  • Saudi Arabia-led coalition admits killing 14 civilians in Yemen by mistake

Saudi Arabia-led coalition admits killing 14 civilians in Yemen by mistake

Colonel Turki al-Maliki, the spokesman of the coalition, said that the presence of "a technical mistake" had led to the accidental and unintentional targeting of the civilian house, which left 14 dead.

By: IANS | Riyadh | Published:August 27, 2017 2:51 pm
Yemen, Yemen's Houthi group, Saudi Arabia Bombing, Saudi Arabia coalition Bombing, al Qaeda militants, Saudi Arabia air raids, Ali Abdullah Saleh, Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, Intenational politics, Foreign affairs, Strategic affairs, World affaris, world politics, Latest news, world news The spokesman expressed his deep sorrow over the occurrence of the accident and the damage to Yemeni civilians, as well as his sincere sympathy to the victims’ relatives. (Representative Image)
Related News

The Saudi-led coalition admitted on Saturday the targeting of a civilian house in Sanaa was by mistake, Saudi Press Agency reported. Col. Turki al-Maliki, the spokesman of the coalition, said that the presence of “a technical mistake” had led to the accidental and unintentional targeting of the civilian house, which left 14 dead.

The spokesman expressed his deep sorrow over the occurrence of the accident and the damage to Yemeni civilians, as well as his sincere sympathy to the victims’ relatives. Al-Maliki said that the coalition had referred the incident to the Joint Investigation of Accidents Team (JIAT) for assessment to complete formal procedures.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 27: Latest News