Saleh’s was killed in RPG, gun attack on his car, Houthis say; party confirms death

By: Reuters | New Delhi | Published: December 4, 2017 8:03 pm
ali abdullah saleh, General People's Congress party (GPC), Yemeni president, RPG and gun attack, indian express, world news Ali Abdullah Saleh (File)

Officials in Ali Abdullah Saleh’s General People’s Congress party (GPC) confirmed to Reuters that the former Yemeni president and party leader has been killed outside Sanaa, in what sources in the Houthi group said was an RPG and gun attack, reports Reuters.

The GPC officials said Saleh was killed south of the capital Sanaa along with the assistant secretary-general of the GPC, Yasser al-Awadi. Sources in the Houthi group said fighters stopped his armoured vehicle with an RPG rocket and then shot him dead.

