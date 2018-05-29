Woman who ran against Rwandan President stands trial

Rwigara was prevented from running for the presidential bid against Kagame and accused of forging signatures of support in her application. (Twitter/ShimaRwigara) Rwigara was prevented from running for the presidential bid against Kagame and accused of forging signatures of support in her application. (Twitter/ShimaRwigara)

The trial hearing of former Rwandan presidential hopeful Diane Rwigara is underway amid pressure on the judiciary to ensure that she isn’t treated unfairly. Rwigara, a harsh critic of President Paul Kagame, faces charges of forgery and tax evasion.

Rwigara was prevented from running against Kagame in the presidential election after being accused of forging signatures of support in her application. Following the election, which was won by Kagame, she was arrested and charged with inciting insurrection in October last year, along with her mother and sister. According to East Africa Monitor, her mother, Adeline, faces an additional charge of “discrimination and sectarian practices.”

Charges against Rwigara were based on public comments critical of Kagame’s government, at the launch of an activist group, the People Salvation Movement. According to local reports, rights groups in the country have said that given the number of flawed prosecutions in the East African country in the past, ensuring a trial that met rigorous international standards must be a priority for judicial authorities.

Following her announcement to run in the presidential election, nude images of the activist were circulated on the internet, later declared as fake. (Twitter/ShimaRwigara) Following her announcement to run in the presidential election, nude images of the activist were circulated on the internet, later declared as fake. (Twitter/ShimaRwigara)

“The Rwandan judiciary must ensure that this trial does not become just another means to persecute government critics, and Diane Rwigara and her co-accused must be guaranteed a fair and impartial trial. All of the accused must be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a fair trial, and the prosecution has the burden to prove the commission of any crime beyond a reasonable doubt,” Joan Nyanyuki Regional Director for East Africa, Amnesty International.

Following her announcement to run in the presidential election, nude images of the activist were circulated on the internet, which was later termed fake. Rwigara said that the pictures were photo-shopped.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd