Russia’s Vladimir Putin to visit Egypt Monday

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Egypt on Monday to meet with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, Egyptian official said on Thursday. Spokesperson for the Egyptian Presidency Bassam Rady said in a statement that Putin will meet with Sisi to discuss several issues, including the historical and strategic relations between the two countries, Xinhua reported.

Rady underlined that both leaders would shed light on ways of boosting bilateral relations in various fields, including politics, trade, economy and energy. In addition, Rady underscored that both presidents would also tackle regional issues of common interest.

Putin visited Egypt in February 2015 when the two leaders signed an initial agreement to build a four-reactor nuclear power station in Egypt by 2022, but the final deal has not yet been signed. Sisi invited his Russian counterpart to visit Egypt during their meeting in September on the sidelines of the 9th BRICS Summit that was held in China.

