Russia’s Vladimir Putin says will seek new presidential term in 2018

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that he would seek re-election in March 2018, as reported by AFP. This move could extend his rule till 2024. Putin has been in power in Russia since 2000. Addressing automobile factory workers, Putin was quoted by Reuters as saying: “I will put forward my candidacy for the post of president of the Russian Federation.”

With his approval ratings topping 80 per cent, Putin is certain to win a quick victory in the March 18 vote.

