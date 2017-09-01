Russia’s top diplomat urges US to offer deal to North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in Pyongyang, North Korea, left, and US President Donald Trump. (AP Photo) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in Pyongyang, North Korea, left, and US President Donald Trump. (AP Photo)

Russia’s foreign minister is urging the United States to negotiate a deal with North Korea to avert war, voicing concern that tensions might spiral out of control. Referring to the US, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that “the one who is smarter and stronger must take the first step” in diplomatic efforts.

Lavrov says Moscow has asked Washington in confidential conversations if it realizes that US allies South Korea and Japan would suffer the most if the North’s nuclear missile tests provoke a military conflict. He says the US response was that certain developments would leave military intervention as the only option.

Lavrov didn’t offer further details, but said Russia would do all it can to prevent “such horrible developments.” He was speaking with students at Russia’s top diplomacy school.

