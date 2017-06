Russia’s military says may have killed IS leader Baghdadi: Report

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi at a mosque in the centre of Iraq’s second city, Mosul, according to a video recording posted on the Internet on July 5, 2014, in this still image taken from video. (Source: Reuters) Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi at a mosque in the centre of Iraq’s second city, Mosul, according to a video recording posted on the Internet on July 5, 2014, in this still image taken from video. (Source: Reuters)

Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Friday it was checking information that a Russian air strike near the Syrian city of Raqqa may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in late May, Russian news agencies reported. The air strike, targeted a meeting of IS leaders and was carried out on May 28, the agencies cited the ministry as saying.

“According to the information which is now being checked via various channels, Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was eliminated by the air strike, was also present at the meeting,” RIA news agency quoted the ministry as saying.

