Russia’s ex-ambassador to US Sergei Kislyak rejects accusations of meddling

The former Russian ambassador to the United States has strongly denied the accusations of meddling in the U.S. presidential election.

Sergei Kislyak, who has just returned from Washington, said Saturday on Russian state TV that he was merely doing his job as a diplomat when he met with members of President Donald Trump’s team. He said he also had met with representatives of Hillary Clinton’s campaign, but didn’t give any names.

Kislyak described the U.S. accusations against him as absurd and “shameful” for the U.S., adding that the official acknowledgement that his phone conversations were bugged was “unhealthy.”

Kislyak’s contacts with members of Trump’s team have been part of congressional and FBI investigations into possible collusion between Trump campaign and Russia. Russia has denied any interference in the U.S. election.

