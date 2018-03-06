Russian military plane crashes in Syria, 32 people on board die

A Russian military transport plane crashed in Syria on Tuesday killing all 32 people on board, Russian news agencies cited the Russian Defence Ministry as saying. The plane crashed at Russia’s Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province. Initial information suggest the crash may have been caused by a technical fault.
The plane crash resulted in the death of 26 passenger and six crew members.
In December 2016, a plane carrying a Russian military orchestra to Syria crashed in the Black Sea, killing all 92 people on board.
There have also been deaths and injuries among Russian forces in Syria. In one incident, in February this year, Syrian rebels shot down a Russian warplane and killed its pilot on the ground after he ejected.
About 300 men working for a Kremlin-linked Russian private military firm were either killed or injured in Syria last month when their column was attacked by U.S.-led coalition forces, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
(With Reuters inputs)
- Mar 6, 2018 at 9:45 pmRussia has been playing a very negative role in this conflict in Syria. It has been accused of using chemical weapons on civilians.Reply
- Mar 6, 2018 at 9:18 pmThe Indian forces suffer more casualties than them.Reply
- Mar 6, 2018 at 8:06 pmAnyway these plans have been operating under duress and these things were bound to happen. Both Russia and the US are under cutting each other and the civilians are paying price. I see no way out!Reply