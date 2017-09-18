Russian teenage mother gets 10 years jail for starving infant to death

17-year-old Viktoria Kuznetsova left her nine-month-old baby, Egor, alone in the house to visit her friends. (Source: Daily mail/ vk.com) 17-year-old Viktoria Kuznetsova left her nine-month-old baby, Egor, alone in the house to visit her friends. (Source: Daily mail/ vk.com)

A teenage mother has been sentenced to ten years in prison in Rostov, western Russia, for abandoning her baby for a week that led to his death, as reported by the Daily Mail. 17-year-old Viktoria Kuznetsova left her nine-month-old baby, Egor, alone in the house to visit her friends, after her husband who works in the military left for service. She waited until her husband was called up for work before locking the baby in the house.

A day before she locked up her child to visit her friends, she reportedly, posted on Facebook that ‘everything is OK’ and said she was ‘hanging out with Nastya’ and that she had dyed her hair black. According to reports, she told the staff at the student dormitory that her baby was staying with an aunt.

After a week, the neighbours of the family grew suspicious at her absence and informed the police. Unfortunately, the police found only the body of the infant starved to death. The woman who is believed to have partied for the week, according to Daily Mail, was arrested soon after. She is said to have confessed to police that she did not want to care for the baby.

The reports further said that when the child was only a month old, she had passed the baby to an orphanage. However, the organisation returned the child back to her when he was seven-month-old. Her devastated husband is said to be seeking divorce.

