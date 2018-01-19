Latest News
  • Russian student injures six in an axe attack at his school

Russian student injures six in an axe attack at his school

Russia's Investigative Committee said the attacker, a ninth-grader, attacked a group of seventh-grade students with an axe at a school just outside the Siberian city of Ulan-Ude, then set the room ablaze.

By: Reuters | Moscow | Published: January 19, 2018 5:39 pm
russian teenage, axe, ax, stabbing Armed police officers block an area around a school in Sosnovy Bor on the outskirts of Ulan-Ude, the regional capital of Buryatia, Russia, January 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Anna Ogorodnik)
Related News

A Russian teenager attacked a group of younger students with an axe, injuring six people, before setting his school on fire, investigators said on Friday. Russia’s Investigative Committee said the attacker, a ninth-grader, attacked a group of seventh-grade students with an axe at a school just outside the Siberian city of Ulan-Ude, then set the room ablaze.

Five students and one teacher were injured in the attack, the committee said. The attacker was detained and was now hospitalised after a suicide attempt, the committee said. Earlier this week, investigators opened a criminal case into a knife attack that injured 15 people at a school in the city of Perm. The case was initially reported as an assault by two masked men, but authorities later said it grew out of a knife fight between two students.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 19: Latest News