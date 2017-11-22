Top Stories
  • Russian senators approve “foreign agents” media bill: RIA

Russian senators approve “foreign agents” media bill: RIA

Last week the "foreign agents law" was swiftly approved by the lower chamber of the legislature. It now needs President Vladimir Putin's signature to become law.

By: Reuters | Moscow | Published: November 22, 2017 3:06 pm
Russian Senate, Foreign agents bill Russia, Russian foreign agents bill, Foreign agent law russia, Vladimir Putin. us russia, world news, indian express news Last week the “foreign agents law” was swiftly approved by the lower chamber of the legislature. It now needs President Vladimir Putin’s signature to become law. (Reuters/File)
Top News

Russia’s upper house of parliament on Wednesday approved a bill which will allow the authorities to list foreign media operating in Russia as “foreign agents”, responding to US restrictions on two Russian media outlets, RIA news agency reported.

Last week the “foreign agents law” was swiftly approved by the lower chamber of the legislature. It now needs President Vladimir Putin’s signature to become law.

The move by the compliant parliament heavily dominated by Putin’s loyalists comes after his threat this month that Russia would respond in kind to what he said were Washington’s measures to restrict the freedom of speech of Russian media organisations operating on U.S. soil.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 22: Latest News