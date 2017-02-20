Russian model Viktoria Odintcova summoned by Dubai Police for taking dangerous selfie

(Source: viki_odintcova/Instagram) (Source: viki_odintcova/Instagram)

The video of a stunt by Viktoria Odintcova may have taken a different turn than the 23-year-old Russian model had originally intended. Odintcova had recently posted a video of herself hanging on to the hand of a male assistant as she swayed in the air from the top of 1,004-foot tall Cayan Tower in Dubai. Dubai Police has now reportedly summoned the model for her daredevil stunt.

According to The National, Maj Gen Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, an assistant to the chief of police in Dubai, said that Odintcova has been “summoned to sign an undertaking not to repeat any dangerous moves that could endanger her life in Dubai”, adding that, “What the young Russian woman had done represents a danger to her life.”

The ‘selfie queen’ has more than three million followers on Instagram and the video has over a million views since it was first posted on February 3. Daily Mail had earlier reported that Odintcova was nervous before getting the so-called perfect shot. Many viewers too had criticised her for exposing herself to danger.

