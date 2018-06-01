WATCH VIDEO: Russian journalist Babchenko used pig’s blood, make-up to fake his own death

Arkady Babchenko said he feared that he would share the fate of poisoned former Russian spy Sergei Skripal. (AP) Arkady Babchenko said he feared that he would share the fate of poisoned former Russian spy Sergei Skripal. (AP)

A Russian journalist who faked his own death in Ukraine has said that he used pig’s blood and makeup to stage his ‘murder’. Arkady Babchenko has given a detailed description of how he was taken to a morgue after he worked with Ukrainian authorities to fake his own death. Babchenko, one of Russia’s well-known war reporters and a vehement Kremlin critic, had fled the country in 2017 and was living in Ukraine’s capital Kiev because of what he described as death threats.

Babchenko said that he was approached by Ukrainian agents about a month ago who told him that Russian security services had put out an order for his slaying. The journalist said he was given a sweatshirt with bullet holes that he got smeared with pig’s blood.

The journalist said he was “resurrected” at the mortuary where he was taken after his “documented death”. “Then I watched the news and saw what a great guy I had been,” he said.

Ukrainian officials had said on Tuesday that Babchenko was gunned down in his apartment in Kiev, Ukraine’s capital. However, his journalist friends in Ukraine were rejoiced to see him on TV after he appeared before media later.

