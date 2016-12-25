Russian jet crash: Pilot part of plane crew of aircraft that went out-of-control in 2011

President Vladimir Putin has ordered Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to head a government commission to investigate the crash. President Vladimir Putin has ordered Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to head a government commission to investigate the crash.

The pilot of Syria-bound Russian plane Tu 154 that crashed on Sunday leaving 92 dead was a part of the crew that managed to safely land an out-of-control aircraft in 2011. The plane went out-of-control in a ‘dancing’ situation where it swung a while in the sky. Reportedly, the control system had failed in that plane. The pilot had managed to land the plane safely. The pilot of Tu 154 was part of this crew.

The Russian military plane crashed with no survivors – 92 passengers were aboard the plane, including dozens of Red Army Choir members who were going to celebrate New Years with troops.

The Tu-154 plane crashed in the Black Sea shortly after taking off from the southern city of Adler where it had been refuelling, defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told Russian news agencies. It disappeared from radars just two minutes after it took off at 5:25 am (0755 IST).

The plane had been on a routine flight to Russia’s Hmeimim airbase in western Syria, which has been used to launch air strikes in Moscow’s military campaign supporting its ally President Bashar al-Assad in the country’s devastating civil war.

