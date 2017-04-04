St Petersburg metro blast carried out by a Kyrgyz origin: Russian investigators

An injured person is helped by emergency services outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station, following explosions in two train carriages at metro stations in St. Petersburg, Russia April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov An injured person is helped by emergency services outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station, following explosions in two train carriages at metro stations in St. Petersburg, Russia April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

The man behind the St Petersburg metro blast that killed 14 people and wounded 50 is a Russian citizen of Kyrgyz origin named Akbarzhon Jalilov. He has been identified by Russia’s state investigative committee, confirming an earlier statement from Kyrgyzstan’s security services.

“From the genetic evidence and the surveillance cameras there is a reason to believe that the person behind the terrorist act in the train carriage, was the same one who left a bag with an explosive device at the Ploshchad Vosstaniya station,” the statement of investigative committee added.

The explosion happened in the middle of the Tuesday afternoon when the train was in a tunnel deep underground. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev described it as a “terrorist act.”

Erlan Abyldaev, the Kyrgyz Foreign Minister, said the bomber’s motives were unclear.

“Regarding the link with Islamic radicalism, we have to wait to know more until the investigation yields its full results,” Abyldaev said at a press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now