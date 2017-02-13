Russian civil helicopter crashes

A Russian civil helicopter crashed on Sunday night in the Altai Republic region, with members aboard still missing, the emergency ministry said. The Robinson R66 light multi-purpose helicopter equipped with a two-bladed main rotor, was seen going down near the Lake Teletskoye. “More than 160 rescuers began searching for the helicopter early Monday morning,” a ministry spokesman told Sputnik news agency, adding 68 more rescuers were waiting to be airlifted to the search area.

The helicopter is believed to have carried five people, including the region’s former deputy chief, Anatoly Bannyh, who survived an Mi-8 helicopter crash eight years ago.