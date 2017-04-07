Latest News
  • Russia warns of ‘negative consequences’ if US targets Syria

Russia warns of ‘negative consequences’ if US targets Syria

When asked what those negative consequences could be, Russian offical said: "Look at Iraq, look at Libya."

By: Reuters | United Nations | Published:April 7, 2017 6:57 am
syria, syria chemical attack, syria chemical weapon, syria attack, syria death toll, syria sarin gas, syria chemical attack un, united nations syria attack, syria news, world news Turkish experts carry a victim of alleged chemical weapons attacks in Syrian city of Idlib, at a local hospital in Reyhanli, Hatay, Turkey. (AP Photo)

Russia’s deputy UN envoy, Vladimir Safronkov, warned on Thursday of “negative consequences” if the United States carries out military strikes on Syria over a deadly toxic gas attack. “We have to think about negative consequences, negative consequences, and all the responsibility if military action occurred will be on shoulders of those who initiated such doubtful and tragic enterprise,” Safronkov told reporters when asked about possible US strikes.

When asked what those negative consequences could be, he said: “Look at Iraq, look at Libya.”

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

Best of Express

Must Read

Apr 07: Latest News