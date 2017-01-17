Putin calls report which said Russia had damaging details on Trump a hoax

US President-elect Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin (Source: AP Photos) US President-elect Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin (Source: AP Photos)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday an unsubstantiated report that alleged Russia had gathered compromising material on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump was a hoax. Putin, who reiterated he had never met Trump, said he hoped that Moscow and Washington could eventually get their troubled relations back to normal.

Putin’s comments come days after President-elect Donald Trump had claimed that US intelligence agencies might have leaked details about a classified briefing with him that included unsubstantiated allegations that Russia had collected compromising sexual and financial information about him. He said, “It’s all fake news. It’s phony stuff. It didn’t happen.” “I think it’s pretty sad when intelligence reports get leaked out to the press.”

