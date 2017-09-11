Russia urges United States to start finding way to resolve problems

Two earlier rounds of talks between State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov ended inconclusively. (Source: Reuters ) Two earlier rounds of talks between State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov ended inconclusively. (Source: Reuters )

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov urged US Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon to stop destroying Russia-US relations and to start finding a way to resolve their problems, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday. “We called for a stop to the destructon of Russia-US relations and … to start finding solutions to resolve problems that are mounting through no fault of ours,” a statement said after Ryabkov and Shannon met in Helsinki.

