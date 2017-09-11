Only in Express
  • Russia urges United States to start finding way to resolve problems

"We called for a stop to the destruction of Russia-US relations and ... to start finding solutions to resolve problems that are mounting through no fault of ours," a statement said after Ryabkov and Shannon met in Helsinki.

By: Reuters | Moscow | Published:September 11, 2017 11:54 pm
US and Russia news, US-Russia relations, US news, US-Russia diplomats, donald Trump, valdimir Putin, international news, world news Two earlier rounds of talks between State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov ended inconclusively. (Source: Reuters )
