Russia urges caution on US plan for safe zones in Syria

The Trump administration’s expressed interest in setting up safe zones for civilians in Syria was greeted on Thursday with caution by Russia and Turkey, which have taken the lead in the latest peace efforts to end the Mideast country’s devastating six-year war. Turkey said it had always supported the idea, but both Ankara and Moscow warned such plans would require careful consideration. A senior European Union official said the bloc would consider such plans “when they come.” The idea of safe zones, proposed by both Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton during the US election campaign, was ruled out by the Obama administration for fear it would bring the United States into direct conflict with Syrian President Bashar Assad and Russia, which has been waging an air campaign to aid Assad’s forces since September 2015.

In October, the Russian military specifically warned the US against striking Syrian government forces, saying its air defense weapons in Syria would fend off any attack. The recent rapprochement between Russia and Turkey, a key backer of Syrian rebels which now has thousands of troops in northern Syria, in theory makes the creation of safe zones more achievable. So does Trump’s pledge to mend ties with Moscow.

But enforcing them could risk pulling in the US deeper into Syria’s conflict and heightens the risk of an inadvertent clash in Syria’s crowded skies involving warplanes from various countries bombing targets in Syria. There was no indication on how a safe-zone would look or how it would be enforced.

Asked to comment on a draft executive order that President Trump is expected to sign this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said it was important to “weigh all possible consequences” of the measure. Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters that the US hasn’t consulted with Russia on the subject and noted that “it’s important not to exacerbate the situation with refugees.”

While suspending visas for Syrians and others, the order is also expected to direct the Pentagon and the State Department to produce a plan for safe zones in Syria and the surrounding area within 90 days. No further details were immediately known.

A Turkish official said his country has always supported the idea of safe zones in Syria but would need to review any US plans before commenting. Foreign Ministry spokesman Huseyin Muftuoglu told reporters that Turkey has “seen the reports on a request for a study on the safe zone,” adding that “what is important is to see the result of these studies.”

He pointed to the Syrian city of Jarablus, near the Turkish border, where thousands of Syrians have returned after Turkish-backed opposition forces drove out the Islamic State group, as a good example of what can be achieved.