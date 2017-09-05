Russia urges against ‘giving in to emotions’ over North Korea

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov “urged against giving in to emotions”. Lavrov “vigorously spoke out against an escalation of military tensions in Northeast Asia,” the Ministry said. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov “urged against giving in to emotions”. Lavrov “vigorously spoke out against an escalation of military tensions in Northeast Asia,” the Ministry said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov today spoke out against “giving in to emotions” amid tensions over North Korea’s nuclear programme, in phone talks with his US counterpart, Moscow said. Lavrov “noted that a choice should be made in favour of political and diplomatic efforts to look for a peaceful settlement,” Russia’s foreign ministry said after he spoke by phone with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

It added that Lavrov “urged against giving in to emotions”. Lavrov “vigorously spoke out against an escalation of military tensions in Northeast Asia,” the ministry said.

World powers are scrambling to react to the latest advance in the North’s rogue nuclear weapons programme, which has sent global tensions soaring. The United States is planning to circulate as early as today a draft sanctions resolution in response to North Korea’s sixth and most powerful nuclear test.

Lavrov said that Russia is ready to consider it, the ministry said. At the same time, the avoidance of a military solution to the crisis “should be reflected in the reaction of the international community,” the statement said.

Russian strongman Vladimir Putin warned earlier Tuesday of a global catastrophe unless a diplomatic solution is reached over North Korea and rejected US calls for more sanctions as “useless”, widening a split among major powers over how to rein in Pyongyang.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App